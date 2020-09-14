FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sally expected to intensify today

FIRST ALERT CENTRAL ALABAMA IMPACTS: Sally will likely to impact us Tuesday evening and for most of Wednesday. Latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows a slightly faster system that could move out of here by Thursday afternoon. With us on the right side of the storm, we will likely see steady to heavy rainfall move into Central Alabama Tuesday night and Wednesday. There’s a low end threat for an isolated severe threat across Central Alabama. Greatest threat to see an isolated tornado will likely occur south of I-20 with the main focus in the southern half of Alabama. Our main concern will be heavy rain and the potential to see flooding. Widespread rainfall totals of 3-6 inches will be possible with higher totals possible as you go into south and central Alabama. Winds will also pick up out of the east at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. With so much rainfall expected, isolated wind gusts up to 30-40 mph could knock a few trees down. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.