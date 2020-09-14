FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sally expected to intensify today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning. Big story for the next several days will be Tropical Storm Sally. Sally currently has winds of 60 mph and continues to gradually organize. It is entering a more favorable environment for it to strengthen over the next 18-24 hours. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shifts the cone slightly east with landfall possible in far southeast Louisiana or in Mississippi. I will note that the cone also extends eastward into parts of south Alabama. Landfall will likely occur at some point tomorrow with forecast winds up to 85 mph.
CURRENT WATCHES AND WARINGS: The hurricane warning has been extended eastward from Ocean Springs, Mississippi to the Mississippi/Alabama border.
A hurricane warning has been issued for Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border. It includes Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and it includes metropolitan New Orleans.
A storm surge warning has been extended eastward from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border. It includes Mobile Bay.
Storm surge warning is in effect from Port Fourchon, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida Border. It includes Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, and Mobile Bay.
A tropical storm warning is in effect from Mississippi/Alabama border to Indian Pass Florida. It also includes Intracoastal City, Louisiana to west of Morgan City.
A hurricane watch in effect for the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border.
ALABAMA GULF COAST IMPACTS: Conditions will quickly deteriorate tonight and tomorrow. Winds will likely increase to tropical storm force with winds between 39-73 mph. Storm surge of 3-5 feet will be possible. On top of that, heavy rainfall and flooding will be the most significant threat. Rainfall totals could add up between 12 to 18 inches. Combination of storm surge and inland flooding could create significant problems along the Alabama Gulf Coast and parts of southwest Alabama. If Sally trends more to the east, hurricane warnings may be issued for parts of the Alabama Gulf Coast.
FIRST ALERT CENTRAL ALABAMA IMPACTS: Sally will likely to impact us Tuesday evening and for most of Wednesday. Latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows a slightly faster system that could move out of here by Thursday afternoon. With us on the right side of the storm, we will likely see steady to heavy rainfall move into Central Alabama Tuesday night and Wednesday. There’s a low end threat for an isolated severe threat across Central Alabama. Greatest threat to see an isolated tornado will likely occur south of I-20 with the main focus in the southern half of Alabama. Our main concern will be heavy rain and the potential to see flooding. Widespread rainfall totals of 3-6 inches will be possible with higher totals possible as you go into south and central Alabama. Winds will also pick up out of the east at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. With so much rainfall expected, isolated wind gusts up to 30-40 mph could knock a few trees down. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: A flash flood watch is in effect for Tuesday night and continues through Thursday morning for areas along and south of I-20/59. Rainfall totals could add up around 6-12 inches in the watch area. If you are not included in the watch, rainfall totals will end up lower. Watch includes Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Tallapoosa, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Clay, and Calhoun counties. A flash flood watch means heavy amounts of rain in a short period of time can result in flooding. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown!
TROPICAL OUTLOOK: Tropics remain extremely active. Hurricane Paulette is hitting Bermuda today with hurricane force winds and heavy rain. Paulette will move out and should stay away from the United States. We have several other systems in the Atlantic too. Tropical Depression 20 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Teddy. It is forecast to become a strong hurricane in the next 3-5 days, but it looks like it will not impact the United States.
TODAY’S FORECAST: We are mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s. We should start the day out with some clouds, but I do think we’ll see a little sunshine today. Clouds are expected to increase late this evening from the south as Sally gets closer to the coast. Temperatures are expected to climb near 90°F this afternoon with a 30-40% chance of pop up showers and storms today. Main threat today will be locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Today will likely be our warmest day of the week.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST: Tuesday will likely start off dry, but rain from Sally should increase across Central Alabama during the evening and overnight hours. With more clouds than sunshine, temperatures will trend cooler tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will also begin to get breezy at times with easterly winds at 10-15 mph. Rain chance will be around 60%. By Tuesday night, most of us will begin to see rainy conditions.
COOLER AND DRIER WEATHER ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND: A cold front is expected to move Sally out of our area by Friday giving us drier and cooler conditions. Temperatures this weekend will likely climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will also trend cooler with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. It should feel wonderful this weekend. A sneak peek to fall!
