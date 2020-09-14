COVID-19 cancels Anniston’s annual Veterans Day parade

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - This year’s Veterans Day parade in Anniston won’t happen, due to concerns over COVID-19.
The parade is held every year, on the afternoon of Veterans Day.
Area high school and college bands often participate, as do veterans throughout Calhoun and the surrounding counties.
One year after the parade, an entertaining battle of the bands broke out in a bank parking lot, between the bands from Anniston and Talladega High Schools.
A concern over the highly contagious coronavirus, and the veterans who are part of a vulnerable age group, are the reasons for the cancellation.
“Our parade consists of mainly veterans, and are older veterans. And I personally don’t want to be responsible for any of them contacting, contracting this virus,” said Linda Peters, the chairperson of the consortium of veterans' groups that plan the parade.
The move is already drawing controversy on Facebook from people who questioned why it should be cancelled.
Peters says it came after a vote among the many veterans groups who put on the parade, but adds that the buck stops with her.
There’s no word yet on whether the morning ceremony at Anniston’s Centennial Park will be held or not.
