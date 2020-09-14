Authorities working to identify body of man found in Jefferson County field

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are working to identify the body of a man found in a field off Pratt Highway in western Jefferson County Monday afternoon.
Around 3:20 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Pratt Highway. That’s where the body was discovered.
No identification has been made at this time, but detectives continue their investigation.
If you have any information that may help them, you’re asked to call 205-325-1450.
