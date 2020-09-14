Apprenticeship program for skilled workers in Tuscaloosa will open soon

“It’ll take you several years, but then you can apply for your journeyman’s test and actually become that journeyman. And $75,000 to $80,000 plus, $100,000 average is nothing to be talked about, is what these guys are making in these skilled trades. That’s important for people to know. If you really want a great career, this is the place to start,” Donny Jones, the President and CEO of West Alabama Works told WBRC.