Warning for grandparents: Jefferson Co. deputies say scam exploits seniors

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are sending a strong warning to grandparents.
Deputies said there is a new scam where a person calls a grandparent pretending to be a grandchild. The “grandchild” tells their grandparent that they have been in an accident and/or they are in jail and need bond money.
The thieves will then tell the grandparent that an attorney will call them to pick up the money. The grandparent meets with the supposed “attorney” and gives them the requested cash.
Later the grandparent finds out that their grandchild is fine and has not been in jail or in an accident.
Deputies said one of the cash exchanges was caught on video on September 9, 2020 at the Flying J in McCalla.
The suspect met the victim and took $14,000 in cash and left the scene. The vehicle in this instance was possibly a black SUV with dark tinted windows.
In another successful scam, the victim turned over $16,000 to the suspect. There may be other victims who have not called to file a report.
Deputies said, “This is a despicable attack on the love grandparents have for their grandchildren and we will not tolerate this.”
If you receive a call like this please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.
