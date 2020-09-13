Tuscaloosa bar owners plan to strictly enforce new restrictions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the first weekend in over two weeks that bars in Tuscaloosa were able to be open after being shut down for concerns over COVID-19.
“We had a great Tuesday, we had a great Wednesday, and the weekend has been good so far,” Sessions owner Hunter Wiggins said. “Really hoping to finish strong and re-make some of this income that we lost the last two weeks.”
Wiggins’ bar, Sessions, was closed for two weeks. Wiggins said under the new bar guidelines enforced by the city, making money wont be the same.
“We don’t build our business models around saying ‘lets operate under 50%’," Wiggins said. “We do our business model and numbers by saying we need this many people here, this many nights out of the week, so we can have an opportunity to have a life too.”
Bars can only operate at 50% capacity with no more than 100 people. For Sessions, that means only 42 people.
“Having 42 is a heck of a lot better than having zero and the doors locked," Wiggins said.
Wiggins said the new rules aren’t that bad and he is happy to be open. He said he hopes other bar owners enforce the rules strictly.
“It’s not about the students listening, it’s about enforcing the things you have to do and if no one is willing to comply, then they are not going to be allowed into our establishment,” Wiggins said.
R&R Cigars was also impacted by the bar shutdown because of their alcohol license. Owner, Reagan Starner, said he is glad to be back open and hopes that he isn’t forced to close again.
“I hope people follow the rules,” Starner said. "I hope the city enforces the rules at the end of the day, because what are rules if there is no enforcement.”
“Grateful to just be here operating, and whatever they tell us we have to do, we are going to do it and we hope the restrictions are lifted sooner rather than later," Wiggins said.
Bars in Tuscaloosa are not allowed to sell alcohol past 11 at night in efforts to curb large crowds. That state rule was passed in July.
