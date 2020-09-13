Payton’s Pick: Disney World announces holiday plans

(WAFF) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year - and it’s happening at the happiest place on earth!!!
Walt Disney World has announced it will carry on its 2020 holiday festivities starting November 6 through December 30, but with a COVID twist.
Guests can still expect festive décor and holiday-themed merchandise throughout the parks, with special appearances from Santa himself and characters dressed in their Christmas best.
Cinderella’s castle will shine bright in holiday lights, and gingerbread men, elves, reindeer and toy soldiers will march in the Main Street Philharmonic.
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional, however, will be no-gos.
Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios though will still host special holiday parades, and on November 27, guests will get to enjoy the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, featuring special dishes from around the world.
Disney Springs is also carrying on its holiday traditions with elaborately decorated Christmas trees at every corner and magical snowfalls at various visiting areas.
All that to say, Walt Disney World will still have plenty of holiday magic in year 2020 – just make sure you’re on Santa’s nice list!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.