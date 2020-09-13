Hyundai ad features Alabama employees reading crash survivor’s story

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai has a new ad highlighting their vehicles' safety features, and the Montgomery plant takes center stage.
The 2-minute spot, titled “Still A Mom,” features employees at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama reading a firsthand account of an Elantra owner who survived a serious crash involving a truck fleeing police. She was hit head on but did not get hurt.
The woman credits her Alabama-built vehicle with her survival.
Hyundai says the video showcases how everyone there “plays a role in making the safest cars possible.”
“The most valuable voices we have are those of our owners. They let us—and the world—know what we’re doing right, and where we can be better,” said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer for Hyundai Motor America. “Hyundai is built on a foundation of safety and the entire company prioritizes keeping our owners safe. Safety is what matters most.”
