Homecoming birthday bash for young Opelika hit & run victim

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An 8-year-old boy is now recovering after a hit-and-run accident last weekend.
Keston Miles was welcomed by sounds and sirens for his ninth birthday.
“This is what we do in Opelika,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “We’re a community. We’re stronger together, good times, bad times, in-between times.”
Keston is recovering after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in Opelika last weekend. His mother says he is suffering from short-term memory loss and won’t be able to use his left leg for 6 month,s but he is doing physical therapy and progressing well.
Keston was a man of few words on Saturday but said he was happy to have family, friends and the community help him celebrate his birthday.
Officer Chase Higgins says Keston’s perseverance is encouragement to the entire community.
“Personally, for me, I’m just really encouraged to see someone so young with so much resilience. It’s encouraging especially in the year 2020,” Higgins said.
De’Dric Jamal Parker was arrested Wednesday morning for the incident.
