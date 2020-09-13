Gov. Edwards provides update on Sally as the state prepares for storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards stated during his news conference on Sunday, Sept. 13 as the state prepares for Sally to be weather aware and to take the storm seriously.
Sally is a slow moving storm and the National Hurricane Center forecast the Tropical Storm to make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane or a low end Category 2 Hurricane late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
Gov. Edwards also wants to remind people to practice generator safety with Sally. Half of Hurricane Laura deaths were from carbon monoxide poisoning.
On Saturday Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of T.S. Sally.
