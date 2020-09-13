FIRST ALERT: TS Sally expected to strengthen to hurricane status over next few days

Tropical Storm Sally has entered the eastern Gulf and is expected to continue to strength to hurricane status over the next few days.
Sally is projected to become a category 2 Hurricane before making landfall on the Louisiana coast early Monday afternoon.
We will begin to narrow the threats on the Alabama gulf coast from Sally as the system moves closer to making landfall.
On the current track, however, Sally could weaken to tropical depression status and move through our area during the day on Thursday. This could bring about small spin up tornadoes through central Alabama, and we can’t rule those out for our area as well, along with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
The rest of the tropics remain very active, with a small disturbance moving into the western Gulf.
Into the Atlantic, hurricane Paulette still looks to be headed toward Bermuda. Landfall at that popular vacation destination could come tomorrow morning.
Tropical depression Rene continues to weaken and is expected to become a remnant low tomorrow.
Meanwhile, two more systems could form in the eastern Atlantic.
Temps are starting out in the 70s this morning.
First Alert AccuTrack radar and satellite imagery is showing clouds but no rain this morning.
Our Next 24 hours shows temps today warming close to 90 degrees, with the best chance of rain into northwest Alabama.
Our 7-day forecast shows rain chances climbing as we head into Wednesday and Thursday due to what is left of Sally moving through the heart of our area. Stay tuned for updates this week on TV, on WBRC.com and on social media.
Have a great Sunday!
Mickey Ferguson, WBRC First Alert weather
