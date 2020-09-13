City of Jasper now issuing tickets to people who refuse to wear a mask

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Jasper is stepping up it’s mask enforcement policy by issuing tickets for not wearing a mask.
“Everybody has been fairly compliant when we ask them," Jasper Pickers Owner Greg Faulkner said. “Most people have been very comfortable with that. We’ve had a few, they tell us that they have a medical condition and we just say 'okay, hope you stay safe."
Masks are required in Faulkner’s store, Jasper Pickers, because of the statewide mandate. Faulkner said he does his best to enforce it.
“We make announcements periodically and ask everyone to make sure they stay six feet apart and wear masks,” Faulkner said.
But, Jasper Mayor David O' Mary said some people are not adhering to the mask mandate. He gave a weekly update on the city website and addressed it.
"We have had people that have been very defiant with our police officers about the mask order,“ Mayor O’ Mary said. “Defiant to the point of telling our officers to go fly a kite and paying our officers no attention.”
Mayor O' Mary said Jasper police will be ticketing those who refuse to wear a mask.
“The city of Jasper has no desire to put a hardship on you and cost you money, but if you do elect to be defiant of the law, then we will have no choice but to give you a citation," O' Mary said.
Mayor O' Mary said that citation could cost up to $500. He said police will only issue tickets if a person refuses after being asked first by the officer.
“In small town Alabama, people are still going to try and ignore it," resident Josh Nation said. “It’ll just depend on how serious they are about enforcing it.”
“I don’t think it is going to matter," Faulkner said. “I mean as much as everybody is wearing these everywhere, if they aren’t going to wear it then they aren’t going to wear it.”
The statewide mask mandate is set to be re-evaluated on October 2nd where it could be extended.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.