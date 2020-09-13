Alabama racing legend recovering from COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama race car driving legend Red Farmer is recovering from COVID-19.
Close friend of the Farmer family, Elisa Allison Sproule, said the member of the Hueytown ‘Alabama Gang’ is “Feeling better, resting at home. He had kidney issues before COVID, so they’re watching him very closely, but doing much better and glad to be home.”
Sproule said Farmer “encourages everyone to wear a mask and be safe.”
He and the family are thankful for everyone’s prayers and they ask that they continue to pray.
In June it was announced Red Farmer was being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
