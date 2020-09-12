Wild ending! This is why we love football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an ending high school football legends are made of. You know the ones you tell your kids and grandkids about.
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa was down 30-28 to Wetumpka at their own 41-yard line with 2.9 seconds left and then the lateral pass started.
The lateral plays kept going, and maybe a couple of fumbles later a Hillcrest player runs the ball in for a touchdown winning the game.
Some of us have watched this video at least ten times.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.