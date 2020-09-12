WBRC Sideline: Week 3 scores

WBRC Sideline: Week 3 scores
WBRC Sideline (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | September 11, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 11:50 PM

Abbeville 41, Cottonwood 0

Addison 33, Midfield 8

Alexandria 38, St. Clair County 0

Aliceville 34, Sulligent 20

American Christian Academy def. Sumter Central High School, forfeit

Athens 22, Hazel Green 0

Auburn 43, Dothan 13

Austin 42, James Clemens 28

B.B. Comer 22, LaFayette 19

Baker 50, Alma Bryant 18

Bayside Academy 24, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21, OT

Beauregard 12, Holtville 9

Berry 26, Hubbertville 0

Bibb County 37, Montevallo 7

Blount 26, Citronelle 0

Boaz 28, West Point 25

Bob Jones 35, Huntsville 25

Brantley 61, McKenzie 2

Briarwood Christian 43, Woodlawn 0

Brilliant 15, Lynn 6

Calera 24, Chilton County 21

Calhoun def. Francis Marion, forfeit

Carroll-Ozark 21, Rehobeth 14

Catholic-Montgomery 27, Reeltown 6

Cedar Bluff 14, Sumiton Christian 12

Center Point 44, Lincoln 24

Central - Clay County 55, Elmore County 6

Central-Hayneville def. A.L. Johnson, forfeit

Cherokee County 43, Anniston 27

Chilton Christian Academy 46, Marshall Christian 27

Clarke County 34, Orange Beach 7

Clay-Chalkville 38, Gardendale 17

Clements 38, Phil Campbell 18

Colbert County 42, Sheffield 26

Colbert Heights 52, Elkmont 24

Collinsville def. Brindlee Mountain, forfeit

Cullman 20, Buckhorn 0

Dale County 28, Geneva 22

Dallas County def. Wilcox Central, forfeit

Demopolis 41, Sipsey Valley 8

Deshler 40, West Morgan 0

Dora 37, Hanceville 6

East Limestone 43, Mae Jemison 15

Elba 38, Zion Chapel 7

Enterprise 52, Davidson 13

Escambia Academy 35, Wilcox Academy 6

Etowah 39, Fultondale 22

Fairfield 34, Carver-Birmingham 20

Fairhope 37, Foley 10

Fairview 48, Douglas 12

Faith Academy 50, LeFlore 6

Falkville 53, Pisgah 14

Fayette County 36, Curry 22

Flomaton 25, Cottage Hill 8

Florala 42, Georgiana 14

Florence 68, Albertville 0

Fort Payne 38, Springville 14

Fyffe 49, Sylvania 20

G.W. Long 42, Houston County 21

Gaylesville 48, Coosa Christian 28

Geneva County 54, Ariton 41

Geraldine 36, Sardis 19

Good Hope 27, Haleyville 24

Hale County 43, Prattville Christian Academy 20

Hamilton 21, Oak Grove 14

Hartselle 38, Decatur 10

Hayden 27, Corner 20

Helena 48, Benjamin Russell 14

Hewitt-Trussville 50, Tuscaloosa County 18

Hillcrest 35, Wetumpka 30

Homewood 24, Chelsea 3

Hoover 38, Gadsden 0

Hubbard 26, Hackleburg 24

Hueytown 62, Brookwood 0

Isabella 40, Thorsby 8

J.B. Pennington 56, Holly Pond 8

Jackson 34, Vigor 14

Jackson Academy 27, Crenshaw Christian Academy 18

Jackson Olin 42, Mortimer Jordan 14

Jacksonville 46, White Plains 24

Jacksonville Christian 54, Tabernacle Christian School 26

John Carroll Catholic 13, Cordova 12

Keith def. R.C. Hatch, forfeit

Kinston 21, Red Level 19

Lanett 30, Fayetteville 4

Lauderdale County 48, Danville 6

Lawrence County 41, Ardmore 21

Leeds 55, Moody 20

Leroy def. Greene County, forfeit

Lexington 55, Tharptown 0

Linden def. Ellwood Christian Academy, forfeit

Macon-East 42, Edgewood Academy 14

Madison Academy 47, Westminster Christian Academy 7

Maplesville 62, Billingsley 14

Marbury 18, Jemison 13

Marengo def. Southern Choctaw, forfeit

Mars Hill Bible 46, Hatton 24

McAdory 18, Paul Bryant 8

McGill-Toolen 38, Gulf Shores 0

Millry def. Choctaw County, forfeit

Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 9

Montgomery Academy def. Southside-Selma, forfeit

Morgan Academy 34, Monroe Academy 20

Mountain Brook 28, Huffman 7

Munford 31, Cleburne County 0

Murphy 31, Mary Montgomery 13

Muscle Shoals 58, Columbia 6

New Brockton 47, Daleville 8

New Hope 20, Randolph School 9

North Jackson def. DAR, forfeit

North Sand Mountain 40, Section 13

Northridge 40, Bessemer City 6

Notasulga def. Barbour County, forfeit

Oak Mountain 35, Vestavia Hills 28

Ohatchee 35, Hokes Bluff 0

Oneonta 23, Ashville 0

Opelika 28, Eufaula 21

Opp 35, Houston Academy 0

Oxford 56, Southside-Gadsden 0

Patrician Academy 34, Autauga Academy 28, OT

Pelham 35, Stanhope Elmore 25

Pell City 14, Talladega 0

Pickens County 50, Marion County 8

Piedmont 54, Glencoe 0

Pike County 60, Dadeville 14

Pike Liberal Arts 56, Lee-Scott Academy 0

Pike Road 39, Andalusia 18

Pinson Valley 33, Minor 28

Plainview 53, Asbury 0

Pleasant Grove 42, Wenonah 0

Pleasant Valley 56, Weaver 8

Prattville 31, Smiths Station 3

Priceville 42, Brooks 35

Ragland 15, Woodland 6

Ramsay def. Parker, forfeit

Randolph County 42, Ranburne 27

Robert E. Lee 21, Sidney Lanier 0

Rogers 27, Wilson 22

Russellville 59, Brewer 0

Saint Luke’s Episcopal 34, J.U. Blacksher 14

Sand Rock 60, Gaston 7

Saraland def. Baldwin County, forfeit

Satsuma 22, Elberta 21

Scottsboro 7, Arab 3

Selma 12, Shelby County 10

Shoals Christian 40, Cherokee 6

Slocomb 44, Providence Christian 14

South Lamar 30, Meek 16

Spanish Fort 42, Robertsdale 0

Spring Garden def. Locust Fork, forfeit

St. James 38, Bullock County 14

St. Paul’s 34, UMS-Wright 32

Straughn 19, Ashford 0

Sweet Water 58, Fruitdale 6

T.R. Miller 52, Chickasaw 6

Tanner def. Ider, forfeit

Theodore 21, Daphne 20, OT

Thomasville 44, Monroe County 14

Thompson 48, Spain Park 35

Trinity Presbyterian 50, Beulah 7

Valley Head 56, Woodville 6

Valley def. Russell County, forfeit

Vincent 39, Horseshoe Bend 32

Vinemont 36, Carbon Hill 0

Wadley 14, Victory Chr. 12

Walter Wellborn 20, Saks 0

Waterloo 19, Phillips-Bear Creek 14

West Blocton 52, Holt 30

West Limestone 28, Central-Florence 20

Westbrook Christian 24, Southeastern 14

Williamson 20, St. Michael Catholic 19, OT

Winfield 41, Oakman 35

Winston County 40, Lamar County 33

Winterboro 42, Donoho 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Greenville vs. Headland, ccd.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.