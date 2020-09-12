WBRC Sideline: Week 3 scores

Abbeville 41, Cottonwood 0
Addison 33, Midfield 8
Alexandria 38, St. Clair County 0
Aliceville 34, Sulligent 20
American Christian Academy def. Sumter Central High School, forfeit
Athens 22, Hazel Green 0
Auburn 43, Dothan 13
Austin 42, James Clemens 28
B.B. Comer 22, LaFayette 19
Baker 50, Alma Bryant 18
Bayside Academy 24, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21, OT
Beauregard 12, Holtville 9
Berry 26, Hubbertville 0
Bibb County 37, Montevallo 7
Blount 26, Citronelle 0
Boaz 28, West Point 25
Bob Jones 35, Huntsville 25
Brantley 61, McKenzie 2
Briarwood Christian 43, Woodlawn 0
Brilliant 15, Lynn 6
Calera 24, Chilton County 21
Calhoun def. Francis Marion, forfeit
Carroll-Ozark 21, Rehobeth 14
Catholic-Montgomery 27, Reeltown 6
Cedar Bluff 14, Sumiton Christian 12
Center Point 44, Lincoln 24
Central - Clay County 55, Elmore County 6
Central-Hayneville def. A.L. Johnson, forfeit
Cherokee County 43, Anniston 27
Chilton Christian Academy 46, Marshall Christian 27
Clarke County 34, Orange Beach 7
Clay-Chalkville 38, Gardendale 17
Clements 38, Phil Campbell 18
Colbert County 42, Sheffield 26
Colbert Heights 52, Elkmont 24
Collinsville def. Brindlee Mountain, forfeit
Cullman 20, Buckhorn 0
Dale County 28, Geneva 22
Dallas County def. Wilcox Central, forfeit
Demopolis 41, Sipsey Valley 8
Deshler 40, West Morgan 0
Dora 37, Hanceville 6
East Limestone 43, Mae Jemison 15
Elba 38, Zion Chapel 7
Enterprise 52, Davidson 13
Escambia Academy 35, Wilcox Academy 6
Etowah 39, Fultondale 22
Fairfield 34, Carver-Birmingham 20
Fairhope 37, Foley 10
Fairview 48, Douglas 12
Faith Academy 50, LeFlore 6
Falkville 53, Pisgah 14
Fayette County 36, Curry 22
Flomaton 25, Cottage Hill 8
Florala 42, Georgiana 14
Florence 68, Albertville 0
Fort Payne 38, Springville 14
Fyffe 49, Sylvania 20
G.W. Long 42, Houston County 21
Gaylesville 48, Coosa Christian 28
Geneva County 54, Ariton 41
Geraldine 36, Sardis 19
Good Hope 27, Haleyville 24
Hale County 43, Prattville Christian Academy 20
Hamilton 21, Oak Grove 14
Hartselle 38, Decatur 10
Hayden 27, Corner 20
Helena 48, Benjamin Russell 14
Hewitt-Trussville 50, Tuscaloosa County 18
Hillcrest 35, Wetumpka 30
Homewood 24, Chelsea 3
Hoover 38, Gadsden 0
Hubbard 26, Hackleburg 24
Hueytown 62, Brookwood 0
Isabella 40, Thorsby 8
J.B. Pennington 56, Holly Pond 8
Jackson 34, Vigor 14
Jackson Academy 27, Crenshaw Christian Academy 18
Jackson Olin 42, Mortimer Jordan 14
Jacksonville 46, White Plains 24
Jacksonville Christian 54, Tabernacle Christian School 26
John Carroll Catholic 13, Cordova 12
Keith def. R.C. Hatch, forfeit
Kinston 21, Red Level 19
Lanett 30, Fayetteville 4
Lauderdale County 48, Danville 6
Lawrence County 41, Ardmore 21
Leeds 55, Moody 20
Leroy def. Greene County, forfeit
Lexington 55, Tharptown 0
Linden def. Ellwood Christian Academy, forfeit
Macon-East 42, Edgewood Academy 14
Madison Academy 47, Westminster Christian Academy 7
Maplesville 62, Billingsley 14
Marbury 18, Jemison 13
Marengo def. Southern Choctaw, forfeit
Mars Hill Bible 46, Hatton 24
McAdory 18, Paul Bryant 8
McGill-Toolen 38, Gulf Shores 0
Millry def. Choctaw County, forfeit
Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 9
Montgomery Academy def. Southside-Selma, forfeit
Morgan Academy 34, Monroe Academy 20
Mountain Brook 28, Huffman 7
Munford 31, Cleburne County 0
Murphy 31, Mary Montgomery 13
Muscle Shoals 58, Columbia 6
New Brockton 47, Daleville 8
New Hope 20, Randolph School 9
North Jackson def. DAR, forfeit
North Sand Mountain 40, Section 13
Northridge 40, Bessemer City 6
Notasulga def. Barbour County, forfeit
Oak Mountain 35, Vestavia Hills 28
Ohatchee 35, Hokes Bluff 0
Oneonta 23, Ashville 0
Opelika 28, Eufaula 21
Opp 35, Houston Academy 0
Oxford 56, Southside-Gadsden 0
Patrician Academy 34, Autauga Academy 28, OT
Pelham 35, Stanhope Elmore 25
Pell City 14, Talladega 0
Pickens County 50, Marion County 8
Piedmont 54, Glencoe 0
Pike County 60, Dadeville 14
Pike Liberal Arts 56, Lee-Scott Academy 0
Pike Road 39, Andalusia 18
Pinson Valley 33, Minor 28
Plainview 53, Asbury 0
Pleasant Grove 42, Wenonah 0
Pleasant Valley 56, Weaver 8
Prattville 31, Smiths Station 3
Priceville 42, Brooks 35
Ragland 15, Woodland 6
Ramsay def. Parker, forfeit
Randolph County 42, Ranburne 27
Robert E. Lee 21, Sidney Lanier 0
Rogers 27, Wilson 22
Russellville 59, Brewer 0
Saint Luke’s Episcopal 34, J.U. Blacksher 14
Sand Rock 60, Gaston 7
Saraland def. Baldwin County, forfeit
Satsuma 22, Elberta 21
Scottsboro 7, Arab 3
Selma 12, Shelby County 10
Shoals Christian 40, Cherokee 6
Slocomb 44, Providence Christian 14
South Lamar 30, Meek 16
Spanish Fort 42, Robertsdale 0
Spring Garden def. Locust Fork, forfeit
St. James 38, Bullock County 14
St. Paul’s 34, UMS-Wright 32
Straughn 19, Ashford 0
Sweet Water 58, Fruitdale 6
T.R. Miller 52, Chickasaw 6
Tanner def. Ider, forfeit
Theodore 21, Daphne 20, OT
Thomasville 44, Monroe County 14
Thompson 48, Spain Park 35
Trinity Presbyterian 50, Beulah 7
Valley Head 56, Woodville 6
Valley def. Russell County, forfeit
Vincent 39, Horseshoe Bend 32
Vinemont 36, Carbon Hill 0
Wadley 14, Victory Chr. 12
Walter Wellborn 20, Saks 0
Waterloo 19, Phillips-Bear Creek 14
West Blocton 52, Holt 30
West Limestone 28, Central-Florence 20
Westbrook Christian 24, Southeastern 14
Williamson 20, St. Michael Catholic 19, OT
Winfield 41, Oakman 35
Winston County 40, Lamar County 33
Winterboro 42, Donoho 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Greenville vs. Headland, ccd.
