Some JEFCOED students will soon be returning to the classroom

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Jefferson County school students will soon be heading back to the classroom.
The school district announced Thursday afternoon that students who want to attend traditional school will be welcomed back in less than two weeks.
School leaders said it’s always been the plan to bring students back to school for in-person instruction.
So, they’re slowly bringing students back keeping safety top of mind.
JEFCOED families received a letter from school leaders Thursday saying it was never the district’s intention to stay parked in remote learning.
That’s why students who want in-person instruction will coming back to the classroom in small groups.
“We still have a couple of weeks to get our buildings ready as kids enter and then it’s how we’re doing it as well,” said Superintendent, Dr. Walter Gonsoulin.
“We’re going to start with one group and then do that for two weeks for an A/B schedule, then start with another group and do the same cycle, and we have three cycles of that,” Dr. Gonsoulin explained.
Starting the week of September 21st, pre-k and some students with special needs will return to school, followed by elementary schools on September 28th, and secondary schools on October 5th.
“By last name, A through L, those students will come Monday and Tuesday, and then M through Z, will come on Thursday and Friday. On that Wednesday, we will use that for a teacher preparation day, and also for cleaning between each one of those groups,” Dr. Gonsoulin explained.
District leaders stressed that this option is only for those who want traditional learning.
Remote learning will continue.
“I am confident that it has allowed us to see all of the possibilities and other possibilities to alternatives to education that this time last year we would never have thought that we could provide all of the things that we’re providing right now,”
We also asked dr. Gonsoulin if students are behind after school abruptly stopped last spring, and with all the changes this year.
He said that is always a concern regardless of whether we’re in a pandemic, but district leaders are already preparing interventions for students who need them.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.