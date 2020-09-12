Sideline Game of the Week: Mountain Brook stays undefeated after 28-7 win over Huffman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook Spartans remain undefeated after their 28-7 win over Huffman Friday night in Class 6A, Region 5.
Mountain Brook and Huffman were tied 7-7 heading into the third quarter. Mountain Brook scored three touchdowns in the fourth led by quarterback Strother Gibbs. Although Gibbs had two interceptions on the night, he rushed for three touchdowns and threw for one more.
Mountain Brook improves to 4-0 as Huffman falls to 3-1 (1-1 Region). Although this is the Vikings first loss of the season, their still off to their best start in 17 years under new head coach Bill Smith.
