Saving lives: ALEA troopers report a 60% decrease in holiday fatalities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s state troopers are happy to report a more than 60 percent reduction in overall traffic deaths during this past Labor Day weekend.
Three people died in traffic accidents in 2020 compared to ten in 2019.
ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division experienced zero boating deaths on Alabama’s waterways, however, they did investigate one drowning.
“Saving lives is our agency’s commitment. The reduction in fatalities and deaths this year is a tremendous accomplishment, however, without the help of our citizens on both the highways and waterways none of it would have been possible,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Our goal is to be able to celebrate a holiday weekend without any loss of life. It is our mission to ensure that everyone makes it home alive and well.”
The fatal traffic crashes occurred in Colbert, Franklin and Tuscaloosa counties.
All three were single-car accident and none of the victims were wearing a seat belt.
Troopers in ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division issued 54 DUIs during the extended holiday weekend while participating in the national traffic safety campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
Troopers issued seven BUIs during the same four-day holiday period which ran from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, to midnight Monday, Sept. 7.
