Remembering legendary Wenonah High School coach Ronald Cheatham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The late legendary Wenonah High School coach Ronald Cheatham is being remembered for his remarkable achievements on and off the football field.
Saturday at Bell-Culpepper Stadium, his family and friends spoke about all he accomplished during his career.
Cheatham coached at Wenonah for 30 years; he coached several NFL players like Quinnen Williams, Joe Webb, and current Pinson Valley coach Sam Shade.
Former player Nicholas Howard said Cheatham would create a bond with his players for life.
“Coach played so many different roles; he played a father figure and mentor. Some people may not know this; his coaching staff consisted of old players,” said Howard. “Everybody that coached over the years was his old players.”
Former Wenonah High Principal Regina Carr-Hope said Cheatham was someone his players could depend on.
Cheatham coached at Wenonah from 1989 to 2018 and compiled a record of 172 and 136.
Cheatham died September 1, 2020 in his sleep.
He was 65 years old.
