Remembering legendary Wenonah High School coach Ronald Cheatham
By Russell Jones | September 12, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 12:28 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The late legendary Wenonah High School coach Ronald Cheatham is being remembered for his remarkable achievements on and off the football field.

Saturday at Bell-Culpepper Stadium, his family and friends spoke about all he accomplished during his career.

Cheatham coached at Wenonah for 30 years; he coached several NFL players like Quinnen Williams, Joe Webb, and current Pinson Valley coach Sam Shade.

Former player Nicholas Howard said Cheatham would create a bond with his players for life.

“Coach played so many different roles; he played a father figure and mentor. Some people may not know this; his coaching staff consisted of old players,” said Howard. “Everybody that coached over the years was his old players.”

Former Wenonah High Principal Regina Carr-Hope said Cheatham was someone his players could depend on.

Cheatham coached at Wenonah from 1989 to 2018 and compiled a record of 172 and 136.

Cheatham died September 1, 2020 in his sleep.

He was 65 years old.

