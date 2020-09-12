New VA clinic to open in Anniston/Oxford area

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A new veterans clinic is coming to Oxford.
The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System (BVAHCS) announced a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).
The new 15,000+ square foot clinic will be the first of its kind in a true Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) concept and will offer primary care and mental health services, as well as the addition of two new services with audiology and optometry.
The new CBOC will be located at 127 Davis Loop in Oxford, replacing the existing clinic currently located at 96 Ali Way.
“We are excited about the new VA clinic being able to provide expanded services closer to where our Veterans live,” said BVAHCS Director Stacy Vasquez. “The expansion of these services will assist many of our Veterans to receive care locally without having to drive to Birmingham.”
The current CBOC in Oxford/Anniston provides healthcare to more than 4,300 Veterans annually.
