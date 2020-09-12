FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Nineteen a significant threat to the Gulf Coast

Central Alabama could see outer rain bands impact the area by Monday and Tuesday. Plan for off and on showers that could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Higher rainfall totals will likely occur south of I-20 for the first half of the week. There’s a chance a cold front could help to steer and move the storm northeastwards into Alabama by Thursday and Friday. If this occurs, rain chances could go up. With more cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures may trend well below average with highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday. Rainfall totals across Central Alabama could add up around 2-4 inches with higher totals south of I-20. Flooding will be the main concern based on the current forecast. It remains too early to determine if we will see a severe threat. A lot can change between now and the end of next week. We will keep you updated online, TV, and through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.