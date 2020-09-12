FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 19 expected to move into Gulf tonight

Good Saturday morning. We are starting the day off with some cloud cover and temperatures mostly in the 70s. Humidity is high, and it will remain high for several days as tropical moisture continues to move into the Southeast. Most of us are dry, but I can’t rule out a stray shower during the morning hours mainly in west Alabama and areas south of I-20. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the high humidity. Rain chances don’t look as high as originally thought. Plan for a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. A few storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Winds will continue from the southeast at 5-10 mph.
First Alert for Pop Up Storms Sunday: Rain chances tomorrow look lower than today across Central Alabama. The greatest chance to see rain will likely occur in west and northwest Alabama. Temperatures are expected to start in the low to mid 70s Sunday morning. We should see a partly to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with a 30 to 40% chance for showers and storms. Temperatures should climb near 90°F. Feels like temperatures will once again climb into the mid to upper 90s. Weekend Beach Forecast: If you plan on heading down to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for showers and storms. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s. Rip current threat will go from moderate to high this weekend. Probably a good idea to stay out of the water. Rain chances around 60-70% Saturday and Sunday.
Tropical Depression Nineteen: Big story over the next couple of days is tracking Tropical Depression Nineteen which is currently moving into south Florida. It is close to tropical storm strength and has a good chance of becoming Tropical Storm Sally over the next 24 to 36 hours. The depression is expected to move into the Gulf tonight and slowly advance to the northwest as we head into tomorrow and Monday. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center is showing it moving into southeast Louisiana Monday night into Tuesday morning. TD 19 could become a strong tropical storm with winds up to 70 mph. It would not surprise me if it ends up becoming a hurricane Monday or Tuesday. Everyone from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle needs to keep an eye on this system as it could produce very heavy rain and significant flooding due to the slow speed of this storm as it nears landfall.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is watching the track and evolution of Tropical Depression Nineteen as it approaches the Gulf Coast. It is very possible we could see outer rain bands move into Central Alabama as we head into Monday and Tuesday. The highest potential to see rainfall and flooding will likely occur across the Florida Panhandle, southeast Louisiana, and the southern half of Mississippi and Alabama early next week. The slow speed and uncertainty of the track and intensity of the storm will add some question marks regarding when and where we will see the greatest rain chances. Models are hinting Tropical Depression Nineteen could stall in southeast Louisiana and produce heavy rains across the Southeast going into the end of next week. It might not move out of our area until Friday or Saturday when a cold front approaches us. I think our rain chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday and quite possibly by Thursday and Friday of next week.
Rainfall Potential: Rain and flooding will be the main concern for the Southeast thanks to Tropical Depression Nineteen. Latest rainfall totals could add up around 2-3 inches between now and next Friday evening. Totals could end up higher especially for areas south of I-20 depending on the track of Tropical Depression Nineteen.
Tropical Update: We continue to monitor Paulette and Rene in the Central Atlantic. Paulette has the potential to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane in the next day or so as it moves closer to Bermuda. Bermuda might have to deal with a powerful hurricane by Monday and Tuesday. Rene will continue to spin over open waters. It is expected to remain weak and not impact anyone.
Tropical Waves: We continue to watch two tropical waves moving off the coast of Africa. One wave has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. It will need to be watched as it moves to the west towards the Caribbean. The other system to the north has a medium chance to form. If it does develop, it will likely move northwards and should not pose a threat to any land areas. September is the peak of the hurricane season. The season does not officially end until November 30th.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Have a safe and relaxing weekend-
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel
Twitter: @mattdanielwx
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.