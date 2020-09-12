FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 19 expected to move into Gulf tonight

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is watching the track and evolution of Tropical Depression Nineteen as it approaches the Gulf Coast. It is very possible we could see outer rain bands move into Central Alabama as we head into Monday and Tuesday. The highest potential to see rainfall and flooding will likely occur across the Florida Panhandle, southeast Louisiana, and the southern half of Mississippi and Alabama early next week. The slow speed and uncertainty of the track and intensity of the storm will add some question marks regarding when and where we will see the greatest rain chances. Models are hinting Tropical Depression Nineteen could stall in southeast Louisiana and produce heavy rains across the Southeast going into the end of next week. It might not move out of our area until Friday or Saturday when a cold front approaches us. I think our rain chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday and quite possibly by Thursday and Friday of next week.