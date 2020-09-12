Could 5-day in-person learning be on hold for Hoover schools?

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City School leaders are reviewing the decision to shift from a staggered schedule to five days a week of in-person learning starting on September 21. Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy told the school board Thursday that she still has concerns.
The district announced earlier this month the plan was to try and start a five-day a week schedule, but that may be looking more like a goal than the reality.
Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy walked board members through COVID-19 data during Thursday’s meeting and was concerned that Shelby County was is in the high risk category for COVID and Jefferson County is in the moderate risk category.
As of Thursday, September 10 the district had at least seven students and five employees with confirmed positive cases.
Dr. Murphy said those lower numbers are because they can maintain social distancing with the staggered schedule.
She says she’s heard from parents who want to get back to that full in-person learning, but she’s concerned about bringing everyone back together right now and some parents agree.
Dr. Kathy Murphy said, “I’d love to get us back into schools on September 21st. I’d love to. It would be my intention to do that. But we have said, and we have been following the science of this. You see what I see and it brings me concern.”
Hoover Mom, Rickeyta Snell said, “I am encouraged with even what people would call back and forth - that options are being considered and I think that’s important.”
Dr. Murphy said she’s been talking with Jefferson County health department leaders to try and determine what are good COVID data benchmarks in the community that would mean it’s safer to bring more students back into buildings.
