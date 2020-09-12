B’ham man shot dead following suspected domestic dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man after what officials believe was a domestic dispute.
BPD officers were alerted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for a white sedan possibly involved in a domestic related kidnaping. Shortly after, they were alerted by Fultondale police that the vehicle had been spotted near the 2200 block of 30th Ave N.
Officers reported hearing a gunshot upon arrival at the scene.
Shortly after, Reginald Horn was discovered lying outside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a scene.
An initial investigation revealed that Jefferson Co. authorities were initially alerted when a female who was romantically involved with the victim reported she and her sibling were being held against their will. It was reported that Reginald Horn drove them to 2001 30th Ave N where a physical altercation broke out and Horn was fatally shot.
BPD believe the incident was domestic in nature. No arrests have been made.
