UAB falls to Miami 31-14 on the road

MIAMI (WBRC) - UAB was able to cut Miami’s lead to three points in the middle of the third quarter, but the Hurricanes were just too much Thursday night.
The Blazers fell 31-14 in their first road game of the season.
Tyler Johnston III led the UAB offense with 150 yards and a touchdown on 15 of 23 passing. Spencer Brown rushed for 74 yards and a score on 16 carries.
The Blazers (0-1) struggled to slow Miami’s offense, which produced 495 total yards. The Hurricanes chunked 337 yards on the ground alone.
UAB was able to get within three points with 6:19 left in the third quarter before Miami added scoring drives of 71 and 75 yards to stretch its lead out of close range.
The Blazers return to the field on Thursday at South Alabama. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.