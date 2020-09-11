Two arrested, charged with kidnapping in disappearance of Auburn teen

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men are in custody in Auburn and charged with kidnapping after the disappearance of a teenager.
Auburn police, along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 41-year-old Taharra Jaquay Brunson and 35-year-old Marcus Okeef Wigley, both of whom are from Auburn.
An investigation determined that Brunson and Wigley played a role in taking Green against his will. Both are being held in the Lee County Jail on a $50,0000 bond.
Green has not been located, but police say foul play is not suspected at this time.
Investigators are expecting additional charges in the future for both Brunson and Wigley.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.