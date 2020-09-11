Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Ed Donnelly

As we remember and honor the victims and first responders of 9/11 on its 19th anniversary, we are joined on this edition of the Mike Behind the Mic by Ed Donnelly. On Sept. 11th, 2001, Ed was working for a healthcare company on business trip in Dallas when he learned a plane hit the World Trade Center. As others watched in horror when terrorists crashed a second plane into the WTC, Ed immediately realized his brother was probably heading into one of those towers. His brother Kevin was a lieutenant in New York City Fire Department Ladder Company 3 and was killed in one of the towers during rescue efforts.