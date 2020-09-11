Man arrested after autopsy reveals the murder of a 2 month old

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man Friday after an autopsy revealed a 2 month old who died in July, was murdered.
JeffCo deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Dalewood Manor Lane on July 29, to investigate an unresponsive 2 month. It was initially reported that the child was sleeping with his father when it was discovered he was not breathing. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital where he later died.
An autopsy later revealed the child died from blunt force trauma to the head. Other previously acquired injuries were also discovered.
According to the sheriff’s office after reviewing evidence from the coroner’s office and the JeffCo DA’s office a capital murder charge was issued for a Jamarius Ruffin.
Ruffin has been taken into custody and placed in the JeffCo. jail with no bond.
