High rain chances expected this weekend into early next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Friday morning mostly dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some cloud cover across Central Alabama. We are also watching some spotty showers in the southern half of Alabama this morning. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s with a few spots near 90°F. We will introduce a 40% chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms that develop today will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. If you plan on heading out to see some high school football this evening, plan for a chance to see rain early in the game. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-80s with temperatures dropping into the upper 70s by 10 p.m.
FIRST ALERT FOR HIGHER RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND: Tropical moisture will continue to spread across the Southeast this weekend. I think our greatest chance to see rain could occur Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain chances could climb around 70% Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Latest models are trending slightly drier for Sunday with the best chance to see rain occurring in west Alabama. Plan for a 50% chance for scattered storms Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky. Main threat this weekend will be heavy rain.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is watching a disturbance near the Bahamas that could move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday. Models keep this system weak, but it could spread plenty of tropical moisture into Alabama Monday and Tuesday. With setups like this, our main issue will be heavy rainfall and the chance to isolated flash flooding. Rain chances look to be around 60% for both Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances could go up depending on how this tropical wave develops once it moves into the Gulf. With plenty of clouds around, temperatures are trending slightly cooler than average with highs in the mid 80s.
UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES NEXT WEEK: We will continue to see scattered showers and storms for most of next week. Rain chances look lower by next Wednesday-Friday with the best coverage of rainfall occurring in west Alabama. Temperatures are looking cooler than average with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2″ for most spots in North and Central Alabama. Despite cooler temperatures, humidity levels will likely remain high for the majority of next week. A cold front could move through our area by next Friday. If this occurs, humidity should lower along with cooler morning temperatures.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics remain very active as we continue to watch Paulette and Rene in the Central Atlantic. Rene will not be a threat to anyone. Tropical Storm Paulette could be a big issue for Bermuda by early next week. Paulette has winds up to 65 mph and is expected to become a hurricane by this weekend. Paulette could become a Category 2 hurricane as it near Bermuda Monday into Tuesday. Paulette is not expected to impact the United States.
We are monitoring four tropical waves. One wave is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and will spread moisture into the western Gulf over the next day or so. The system near the Bahamas is the most imminent threat to the Southeast as it has a chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the eastern Gulf early next week. Models do not show any significant development, but plan for a high rip current threat and heavy rain along the Florida Panhandle and Alabama Gulf Coast Monday and Tuesday.
The other two tropical waves are in the eastern Atlantic and are moving off the coast of Africa. One wave has a high chance to develop in the next two to five days. It will be a system to watch. There’s way too much uncertainty to determine if it could impact the United States. If it does impact someone, it would take over a week before it gets closer to us. We have plenty of time to watch these waves as they move to the west. Nothing to worry about, but something to watch. September is the peak of the hurricane season. The Atlantic Hurricane season doesn’t officially end until November 30th.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe weekend!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.