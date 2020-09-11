High rain chances expected this weekend into early next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Friday morning mostly dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some cloud cover across Central Alabama. We are also watching some spotty showers in the southern half of Alabama this morning. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s with a few spots near 90°F. We will introduce a 40% chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms that develop today will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. If you plan on heading out to see some high school football this evening, plan for a chance to see rain early in the game. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-80s with temperatures dropping into the upper 70s by 10 p.m.