Hatching Hope volunteers help thousands of Hurricane Laura victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A disaster relief organization called Hatching Hope is now packing up heading back to Alabama after spending days helping Hurricane Laura victims in Louisiana.
Hatching Hope, which is based out of Alabaster, packed nearly 700 care kits with personal items and paper products to hand out to people who have lost close to everything.
Volunteers spent time this week in Lafayette and Lake Charles, helping at least 2,000 people.
Jessica Siniard with Hatching Hope said the pandemic hasn’t slowed down their mission.
“COVID is still a thing, but disaster doesn’t know what a pandemic is. Nature doesn’t understand pandemic, and it’s not going to stop because of the pandemic,” Siniard said. “It’s just awesome. I have no words to describe how good it feels to see so much good in the community.”
If you’d like to donate to Hatching Hope, or learn more about the organization, click here.
