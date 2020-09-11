Funeral home honors first responders on 9/11 anniversary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Tuscaloosa business continued a tradition this September 11 of showing west Alabama first responders that they are appreciated.
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home welcomed police, paramedics, firefighters and other first responders to a luncheon Friday. This is the third year in a row its hosted an event.
Coronavirus changed things somewhat. This year, guests could grab something to go instead of sitting down to eat.
The country paused on September 11 to remember the sacrifices made after the 9/11 attacks. Organizers wanted to take time out of this and show support to the group of people locally who are always rushing to help others in a time of need.
“It’s just nice to get to see them in a different level. We don’t always get to see them, maybe talk with them on the phone. So just to show them some appreciation for what they do for us and our community is just really important,” Tammy Gulludge, the funeral home’s administrator, explained.
This year, the funeral home hoped to feed more than 350 first responders.
