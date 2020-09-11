Fans say some spectators are listening to safety guidelines at football games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some fans said they feel safe with guidelines at football games, but that they don’t always see everyone following the rules.
For Birmingham City School games, everyone is required to wear masks at all times, but fans said they see some people taking them off once they sit down.
The district takes temperatures when you enter the stadium, so some fans said they feel comfortable that everyone is healthy.
The district also limits the amount of people allowed inside, leaving space for spectators.
Fans said that some people keep their distance in the stands, but others seem to group together.
“Honestly, I really don’t see the difference besides everyone wearing masks," fan Teraca Williams said. “I mean the atmosphere is still the same and people are still coming out to support.”
