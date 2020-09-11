Cullman student arrested for bringing gun to school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Cullman Middle School was arrested on Thursday for bringing a gun on the premises.
Thursday morning, before the school day began, a school officer reportedly received information about a student having a gun with him.
Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper confirmed a young man was charged and arrested for bringing a gun to school. It was not reported rather the gun was on his person or in his locker.
The student has not been identified as he is a minor.
There are no further details at this time. Stay with WAFF as we continue to update this story as it breaks.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.