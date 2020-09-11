Birmingham PD asking for your help locating missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help locating a man they say is missing.
29-year-old Antonio Bass is described as 5′11″, 175 pounds. He was last seen Wednesday, September 9 at his residence in the western part of Birmingham.
Bass was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black gym shorts, black shoes and a black wave cap.
If you have any information about where Bass may be located, you’re asked to call the BPD at 205-297-8413 or 911. Or you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.