Authorities: brother of 8-year-old killed in Hoover crash fights for his life

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the horrific 4-vehicle crash in Hoover Thursday that killed an 8-year-old girl and injured several others.
Serris Prude died in that crash Thursday morning and her brother is now fighting for his life.
The family’s attorney said they are in no condition to speak with anyone regarding the crash at this time, as they are waiting, hoping and praying for their son.
The crash happened Thursday morning, just before 8 o’clock in front of the Hoover Square Shopping Center.
That’s when a 46-year-old man driving a heavy-duty GMC truck crashed into a Honda Fit that was stopped in traffic.
That caused a chain-reaction crash involving three other vehicles.
8-year-old Serris Prude was sitting in the back seat with her brother at the time of the incident.
They were both transported to Children’s Hospital where she died shortly after arriving.
Serris was a student at Rocky Ridge Elementary School in Hoover.
The district released a statement this afternoon saying in part: “We are incredibly saddened by the passing of one of our students this week. We extend our heartfelt condolences to this family as they begin to process this unspeakable loss.”
Grief counselors are on hand to assist those who may need help processing Serris' death.
Meanwhile, Hoover Police are still trying to reconstruct the crash, saying it may be a little while before they finish their investigation.
A prayer vigil is being held in honor of Serris and brother Friday.
It’s being held at Children’s Hospital beginning at 7 p.m.
