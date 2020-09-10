8-year-old killed in crash on Highway 31 in Hoover; 2 other children hospitalized

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police said an 8-year-old died in a four-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Hoover.
Hoover police and fire responded to the crash around 7:44 a.m. in front of the Hoover Square shopping center on Highway 31.
A 1996 GMC C6, heavy duty truck was traveling southbound when it hit a 2010 Honda Fit from behind, that was stopped in traffic. The Honda Fit was then propelled into a 2017 Lexus GX460 that was also stopped in traffic. The Lexus was then propelled into a 2018 Ford F-150 that was also stopped.
The driver of the Ford F-150, a 51-year-old man, was not hurt.
The Lexus was occupied by a 22-year-old man who was transported by ambulance to UAB Medical West in Hoover, with minor injuries.
The Honda Fit was occupied by a 35-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to UAB Hospital with minor injuries.
The 13-year-old male, front seat passenger was transported by ambulance to Children’s of Alabama, with minor injuries. An 11-year-old male, rear seat passenger was transported by a Hoover Fire Department rescue unit to Children’s Hospital, with serious injuries.
An 8-year-old female, rear seat passenger was also transported by a Hoover Fire Department rescue unit to Children’s Hospital. She died shortly after arrival.
The 46-year-old male driver of the GMC truck was uninjured, as was his 38-year-old male passenger.
Hoover Police Traffic investigators are working to reconstruct the accident to determine its cause and any contributing factors.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.