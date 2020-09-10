Tests reveal identity of “mystery seeds” sent to hundreds across Alabama

The idea is that a company will create fake orders as a way to boost ratings and generate sales for a certain product. In order to fake a sale, a company must verify a shipment, so it might send you something inexpensive like seeds or even just an empty package. Then, the company will show that shipping receipt to claim it actually sent you something else, boosting sales numbers for that other product. The company might even try to post a fake review for the product in your name.