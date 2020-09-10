Temporary parking changes to promote social distancing start in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - David Jones owns two businesses on The Strip. He just learned Thursday that the city was changing the street parking in front of his stores on University Boulevard.
“We found out about it this morning when we came in to work. And I’ve already sent some emails expressing my concern about what this is going to do to business,” Jones said. Thursday starting at 5pm according to several signs, the city will start converting parallel parking spaces on the street to pedestrian right of ways for several hours at night. That would create more space for people waiting in lines to have appropriate social distancing.
“If providing a little more space helps us mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, which helps us keep our healthcare system strong and keep the University Boulevard open, that to me is worth the little bit of pain, cause its better to have students here for the next four months than not here at all,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox explained.
Jones said that would also make it hard on some of his customers to park close to his businesses after the changes go into effect. He believes losing those parking spaces for a few hours at night will hurt his bottom line.
“We just feel like we’re being clobbered again with this parking restriction,” Jones added. Maddox went on to say the parking changes on University Boulevard on The Strip are temporary. If the city determines they are not working they will change them.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.