State to release COVID-19 cases in schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing from a local school superintendent after finding out the state plans to release coronavirus case numbers for all school systems. State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said the state will release this data once a week and include overall numbers.
Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says he doesn’t have any issues with the state releasing this information as long as that information doesn’t violate any privacy laws.
“We want to be transparent. We want the community to know what’s going on. We want our faculty and staff to know what’s going on. We don’t want to compromise the confidentiality of those people whether it’s a student or teacher,” Dr. Gonsoulin said.
Right now, the Alabama Department of Public Health and state education leaders are hashing out the details. We don’t know yet when we’ll start to see the numbers.
