6 Off Script: Catch up with Jonathan and Catherine

This week on 6 Off Script, Jonathan and Catherine are talking about internal and external changes. The internal changes stem from the isolation we’ve all been experiencing through COVID-19. The external changes are a bit more exciting, like introducing a brand new set and new anchor roles!
It’s both insightful and exciting we catch up with your favorite co-hosts.
Hear new episodes of 6 Off Script every Thursday. Keep up with the show here.
