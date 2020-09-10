6 Off Script: Catch up with Jonathan and Catherine

Episode #18

6 Off Script: Catch up with Jonathan and Catherine
By Challis Wells | September 10, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 6:14 AM

This week on 6 Off Script, Jonathan and Catherine are talking about internal and external changes. The internal changes stem from the isolation we’ve all been experiencing through COVID-19. The external changes are a bit more exciting, like introducing a brand new set and new anchor roles!

It’s both insightful and exciting we catch up with your favorite co-hosts.

