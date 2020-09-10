Man found shot to death inside Sylacauga home

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside his home Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as Frslandez L. Cook. He was 52.
Cook was found shot to death in his home in the 1000 block of Odena Road South.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.
