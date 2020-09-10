JeffCo Schools give option to return to in-person learning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin says students will soon have the option to return to in-person learning.
“We plan to bring students back in three groups. Each group will follow an A/B schedule for approximately two weeks. After that time, students will return to class five days a week,” Gonsoulin said in a release.
He stresses that this option is only for students who want to participate in traditional learning. Remote learning will continue for students who choose that path.
A/B Schedule:
Monday/Tuesday: Students with last names A-L
Wednesday: All students remote, schools are cleaned
Thursday/Friday: Students with last names M-Z
Student Groups:
Pre-K & Exceptional Education (self-contained)
Week of Sept. 21 - A/B schedule
Oct. 12 - Five-day week
Secondary Schools: 6-12
Oct. 5 - A/B schedule
Oct. 19 - Five-day week
Gonsoulin says transportation will be provided. Masks are required for faculty, staff, and any student K-12. Masks are highly encouraged for pre-K students.
“We are going to do everything possible to keep students, teachers, and staff safe during our return. However, flexibility is going to be key. I appreciate your patience and understanding as we move forward,” Gonsoulin concluded.
