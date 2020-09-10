Huffman’s early success on the gridiron inspires team, community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Huffman football team is off to its best start in nearly two decades and that’s where WBRC Sideline is headed Friday night for our Game of the Week.
The best record Huffman has seen on the gridiron in over a decade is 4-6, but Bill Smith changed the mindset of this team as soon as he took over the program in March.
“As soon as coach got here, he’s motivated us every day to get better and stronger he tells us that we’re champions that we can do anything that we put our mind to," said Huffman defensive back Demariah Bimbo.
For the first time in 17 years, Huffman has won three straight games to start the season and that win streak is what’s inspiring the team and community.
“It brings smiles everywhere you go, everyone congratulating you, it’s just a good feeling,” said Huffman linebacker Raymone Bush.
Huffman’s undefeated record will be tested Friday when the top-ranked team in Class 6A, Mountain Brook, come to town. It’s a game that has been determined by 7 points or less the last few meetings.
“This is huge for our team. It’s huge for our school, our community. These young men haven’t had a whole lot of success as far as the wins and loses so it would be a huge win,” said Smith.
Coach Smith has changed the culture at Huffman in a few short months and he believes the secret to being undefeated so far is simply loving the kids.
“Coach gave me a second chance. I didn’t get to play last year because I got into trouble, but he gave the opportunity to redeem myself. We just have to keep going, we can’t get it in our head that we are 3-0, we have to keep going. It does not stop there. We could easily be 3-1, 3-2 so we have to keep pushing," Bimbo said.
The Vikings' last winning season came in 2005 and Smith hopes to return to that feeling to the community this season.
