Heart Gallery Alabama: Emma

Emma, born in July 2007, is a kind and funny young girl. Emma enjoys art, animals, listening to music and photography. In her free time, she likes to draw characters in great detail.
Emma is an introvert and enjoys her alone time, but also does well in groups or activities with others. She loves to attend church and youth group. She is very smart and does well in school.
In the future, Emma hopes to be a photographer and photograph landscapes. Although Emma is reserved at first meeting, she warms up to the people around her quickly. Emma would love a family who will love and support her as she grows into an adult.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
