Five more miles added to McClellan bike trails in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Good news for east Alabama cyclists: five more miles of bike trails are now available in the Anniston area. Those five miles are an expansion of the McClellan Bicycle Trails.
That trail was made primarily for school cycling teams at Donaho, Cheaha, Jacksonville and Oxford.
But they are also open to the public.
“We are very excited and proud of the mountain bike trails that the [McClellan Development Authority] has built here at McClellan,” said MDA Director Julie Moss, who called the trails “a great way to enjoy the outdoors especially during this difficult time of social distancing.”
The MDA is redeveloping the old Fort McClellan Army base into civilian mixed-use development. One sign actually warns bicycle riders to stay on the trails as there is unexploded ordnance still believed to be on the property.
One cyclist told us the new course has something for everyone.
“I’ve ridden up in Coldwater, Iron Legs, Noccalula. But this track here, it’s real friendly. It’s safe, it can be for intermediate, beginning or advanced rider. It’s got jumps on it, it’s got switchbacks, ups and downs,” said cyclist Gerald Shaw. This latest addition is known as Phase Two of the McClellan Trail.
Another bike race involving school bicycle teams, the Melee at McClellan, is set to take place at the Trail on March 20 and 21. Last year, it attracted some 2,000 people, including 600 cyclists.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.