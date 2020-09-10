First Alert for increasing rain chances going into the weekend

TROPICAL UPDATE: September 10th is considered the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season. If you look at the tropical outlook, you can easily see why! We are continuing to watch Tropical Storm Paulette and Rene in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Rene will stay over open waters and not impact anyone. Paulette will have to be watched as it could impact Bermuda early next week as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane. We are watching four tropical waves in the Atlantic. The first wave is located near the Bahamas and could move into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. This wave has a low chance to develop, but it could produce rainy weather across the Gulf Coast and Southeast this weekend. Another wave is located off the coast of North Carolina and also has a low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm. It will produce rain and gusty winds across the Mid-Atlantic over the next couple of days.