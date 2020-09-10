First Alert for increasing rain chances going into the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting the morning with a few clouds and slightly warmer temperatures compared to yesterday. Most spots are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cool spots are in our northwestern counties such as Marion, Winston, Walker, and Fayette where temperatures are in the mid 60s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us dry across Central Alabama this morning, but we are watching some showers in Georgia that could spread into east Alabama as we head into the afternoon hours. Plan for extra clouds to move into Central Alabama this afternoon and evening with temperatures climbing near 90°F. Humidity levels will be a little higher thanks to northeasterly winds. Combination of heat and humidity could make the heat index climb into the mid to upper 90s between noon and 5 p.m. We will introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm today. Best places to see a few showers or storms will be in our southeastern counties including Tallapoosa, Coosa, Talladega, Calhoun, and Chilton counties.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST: We will start the day off with temperatures in the lower 70s. We have a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 90s. Storms that form tomorrow could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. If you plan on heading out to see some high school football, note that a small rain chance is possible during the first half of the games. Temperatures will likely cool into the low to mid 80s by 8 p.m.
FIRST ALERT FOR INCREASING HUMIDITY: Easterly flow will help to bring in moisture and higher humidity levels as we head into the weekend. Dew points are expected to climb into the low to mid 70s over the next couple of days making it feel very uncomfortable. With a tropical feel to the air, temperatures will likely feel 5-7 degrees warmer than the actual temperature.
NEXT BIG THING: Plan for high rain chances this weekend and into the first half of next week. Plenty of tropical moisture will stick around the Southeast for the next several days. With daytime heating, scattered to numerous showers and storms will likely develop in the afternoon and evening hours. With rain chances around 60-70%, you will likely need to have a plan B for inside activities if you already have outdoor plans this weekend. Big threat this weekend will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. Severe threat appears low. With higher rain chances going into next week, temperatures could trend at or slightly below average. Highs should climb into the upper 80s this weekend. By early next week, latest models are hinting at high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
RAIN POTENTIAL: With several opportunities to see showers and storms over the next seven days, rainfall totals could add up around 1-2 inches across Central Alabama. Heavy rain will be the primary concern as tropical moisture remains across the Southeast. With heavy rain potential, we can’t rule out an isolated flash flood threat going into next week. It will be something to monitor.
TROPICAL UPDATE: September 10th is considered the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season. If you look at the tropical outlook, you can easily see why! We are continuing to watch Tropical Storm Paulette and Rene in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Rene will stay over open waters and not impact anyone. Paulette will have to be watched as it could impact Bermuda early next week as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane. We are watching four tropical waves in the Atlantic. The first wave is located near the Bahamas and could move into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. This wave has a low chance to develop, but it could produce rainy weather across the Gulf Coast and Southeast this weekend. Another wave is located off the coast of North Carolina and also has a low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm. It will produce rain and gusty winds across the Mid-Atlantic over the next couple of days.
We are also watching two tropical waves that will likely move off the coast of Africa. One wave has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Models hint that this storm could be something to watch as it has potential to move into the Caribbean by next week. No imminent threats are expected for the United States from the waves in the Eastern Atlantic over the next seven days.
