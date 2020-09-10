Family and friends urge caution after local woman dies from COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family of a local woman celebrated her life after she passed away from COVID-19.
Melissa Harris was 35-years-old when she died of COVID-19 on September 2nd. On September 10th, her friends and family remembered her at Linn Park.
More than a dozen people showed up and shared stories and memories of Melissa.
Friends and families said they want other people in the community to be cautious about the pandemic so this doesn’t happen to other families.
“I really want to let everybody know, that these masks right here, they save lives," best friend Amanda Moore said. “We need to start using them, because if we don’t then it is going to get worse and worse and worse.”
At the vigil, they also released balloons tonight in her memory. Moore said her life will also be celebrated at her funeral on Saturday, September 12th.
