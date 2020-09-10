Downtown Gadsden’s First Friday canceled until sometime in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Downtown Gadsden’s First Friday celebration won’t be happening again in the near future. The bands, food and antique car event is usually held on the first Friday night of every month from March to December.
After being canceled all through the normally well attended summer months due to the coronavirus, business leaders held one last week. It was well attended despite competing with a Gadsden City High School football game.
The problem, they say, is not enough people wore masks—despite more than a thousand being handed out.
And not many practiced social distancing.
“We, as a board, as a non-profit organization, want to make sure that the people that come to downtown feel safe coming to downtown, whether it be walking the streets or whether that be having, be safe from this pandemic that we’ve now grown accustomed to but don’t like,” Kay Moore, Director of Downtown Gadsden, Incorporated, said.
The event usually kicks off in March with a “giving back to the community” theme.
Moore says her board will re-evaluate the situation before deciding when in 2021 the event will start back up.
