Dog saves Shelby Co. family from house fire

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After losing their north Shelby home to a fire on Tuesday morning, a family needs help, but they say they’re lucky to be alive after their dog alerted them before the smoke detectors did.
The family was asleep Monday night when they woke up to the sound of an alarm, and it wasn’t a smoke detector, it was a 185 pound dog.
His name is Ralph, and he’s not only a large dog, but now he’s a hero.
Derrick Walker said his family ended their Labor Day on a happy note and went to bed.
Several hours later, Ralph started barking, so Walker got up to check on him.
He figured it was no big deal, but at that point, the house was in flames.
Derrick says he was able to get his family safely out and Ralph, too.
“He saved our entire family; without him, I don’t think we would have made it if we would have waited for an alarm to go off,” said Walker.
The Walker family all agrees on one thing, Ralph will forever be treated like a king.
If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so at this gofundme link.
