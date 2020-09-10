Birmingham police looking for KFC robbery suspect caught on video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect at a fast-food restaurant.
The robbery happened January 15 at 5:40 p.m. at the KFC on 1800 Ensley Avenue.
An off-duty uniformed officer was working an extra security detail at the restaurant when he saw a man armed with a handgun try to rob the business.
The officer confronted the man resulting in the officer discharging his weapon. The suspect managed to escape by going through the drive-through window.
More officers were called to the area to search for the suspect, but he got away.
Based on evidence located in the area, the suspect was believed to be injured during the robbery.
There were no injuries to the officer or employees.
Anyone who has information about this case, please contact the B.P.D. Robbery/Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
